Israeli raid in Nuseirat refugee camp kills seven

Seven people were killed and several more suffered injuries in an Israeli raid of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, Israeli troops blew up several residential buildings during the raid.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/