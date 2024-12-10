Deadly Israeli air strikes target Nuseirat camp in Gaza

The house was targeted on Tuesday morning, the Palestinian Civil Defence said in a statement, adding that its teams recovered seven bodies and rescued a number of wounded people from the site of the attack.

According to Al Jazeera, media reporters quoted a medical source at al-Awda Hospital as saying that the victims included a woman and three children.

The report added that the Israeli strikes severely damaged surrounding buildings as well.

Meanwhile, Quds News Network reported that Palestinian footballer Mohamed Khalifa was among the victims of the attack.

MNA