US, Israel behind Syria developments: Leader

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution is delivering a speech regarding the regional developments in a meeting with hundreds of people on Wednesday morning. The meeting is underway at Imam Khomeini Hussainiya in Tehran.

Referring to the recent developments in Syria, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that it should not be doubted that what happened in Syria is the product of a joint American and Zionist plan.

"Yes, a neighboring government of Syria has played an obvious role in this regard and is still playing it now, everyone can see this," he said, adding that but the main agent and the main conspirator are the US and the Zionist regime.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader underlined that the Resistance Front with become stronger and more motivated in hard situations.

"Iran is strong and powerful and will become more powerful," he emphasized.

The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule over the Arab country after the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group stormed and captured the capital Damascus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...

