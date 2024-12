Mohammed al-Bashir has been appointed caretaker prime minister of the transitional Syrian government until March 1, 2025, he said in a televised statement on Tuesday.

Al-Bashir ran the terrorist-led Salvation Government before the 12-day lightning offensive swept into Damascus.

Syrian observers said on Tuesday that it has now recorded more than 300 Israeli strikes on Syria since the foreign-backed armed groups toppled former President Bashar Assad government.

MNA