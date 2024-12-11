Trump unlikely to keep US aid to Ukraine at current volumes

A report by The New York Times says that Kyiv depends on foreign aid to keep its economy afloat. However, Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress are unlikely to disburse military and financial aid in the same volumes as the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden.

In the US presidential election on November 5, Republican Trump defeated his Democratic rival, US Vice President Kamala Harris. He will be inaugurated as the United States’ 47th president on January 20, 2025.

During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly pledged to put an end to the Ukrainian conflict. In an NBC interview on December 8, the president-elect said Ukraine should ‘probably’ prepare to receive less aid from the United States. Vladimir Zelensky admitted on several occasions that the US may end or seriously reduce its support to the Kyiv government after Trump takes office.

MNA/