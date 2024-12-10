Trump unlikely to withdraw US from NATO

Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz made the remarks on Radio Zet.

"No," the Polish defense minister said, responding to a radio host's question about whether the US will withdraw from NATO under Trump. "[Trump's remarks] serve an important role - they should mobilize those who do not comply with NATO members' commitment to allocate at least 2% [of GDP for defense spending]," the minister explained.

Earlier, Trump said in an interview with NBC News that he would "certainly" consider withdrawing the United States from the alliance if member nations do not meet their financial obligations. He emphasized that the financial commitment of NATO members is a crucial condition for Washington's continued participation in the alliance.

Trump has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with NATO’s actions. During the US presidential election in November 2024, he threatened to withdraw the US from NATO unless European partners take on greater financial responsibility for their own security. Trump will take office as US president on January 20, 2025.

MNA/PR