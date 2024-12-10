11,000 ISIL terrorists being trained in American camps

Speaking at the 12th Iran International Aerospace Exhibition on Tuesday morning, Rezaei said that in the last 24 hours, 250 infrastructure points in Syria were attacked by Israel, the US, and terrorist groups, and all Syrian military research centers are being completely destroyed.

Saying that the recent events that happened in Lebanon and Syria may happen in Iraq in the near future, he added that there are clear signs of the enemies' fear of the independence of the countries of the region, and they will employ all their efforts to weaken them.

Referring to received information from American camps in the region, he underlined that11,000 ISIL fighters are being trained in American camps in the region to enter Iraq as soon as possible.

Any insecurity in the region will cause irreparable damage to the countries and the regional states should be aware that the US and its allies seek to weaken nations and loot their property.

The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule over the Arab country after the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group stormed and captured the capital Damascus.

