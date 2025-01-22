Hezbollah power forced Israel leave S Lebanon

Iran's Expediency Council member Mohsen Rezaei affirmed that the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, led by Hamas, achieved victory in the war on Gaza.

In an interview with Al Mayadeen on Tuesday, Rezaei highlighted the significant role of support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq in contributing to the Palestinian people's success. He noted that the war on Gaza, followed by conflicts in Lebanon and Syria, was part of an "American-Israeli scheme that could have extended to East Asia."

Rezaei addressed the war on Lebanon, stating that the Israeli occupation believed it could reach the Litani River by targeting Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

"That did not happen," he said, emphasizing that the Israeli occupation had no option but to withdraw from southern Lebanon due to the Islamic Resistance's capabilities and combat readiness.

Regarding developments in Syria, Rezaei revealed that Iran had sought to facilitate a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bashar al-Assad to bridge differences, but events in Idlib hindered the effort. He stressed the need for Syria's future government to represent all Syrians while maintaining the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Rezaei also discussed Iran's broader goals, emphasizing its commitment to leveraging relationships with friendly nations to counter American hegemony.

He expressed skepticism about past agreements with countries that failed to hold former US President Donald Trump accountable, stating, "We have no trust in these countries."

