IRGC ex-chief reacts to Syria developments

"The fate of Syria should be determined by the people of this country," Major General Mohsen Rezaei, who currently serves on the Islamic Republic’s Expediency Council, wrote on an X post Sunday afternoon.

The intervention and abuse of foreign actors, including the United States and Israel, will have no result other than what happened in Libya, Afghanistan, and Iraq, he said.

The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule over the Arab country after the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorists group stormed and captured the capital Damascus.

