  1. Politics
Dec 8, 2024, 1:46 PM

IRGC ex-chief reacts to Syria developments

IRGC ex-chief reacts to Syria developments

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – A former chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has reacted to the recent developments in Syria.

"The fate of Syria should be determined by the people of this country," Major General Mohsen Rezaei, who currently serves on the Islamic Republic’s Expediency Council, wrote on an X post Sunday afternoon.

The intervention and abuse of foreign actors, including the United States and Israel, will have no result other than what happened in Libya, Afghanistan, and Iraq, he said.

The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule over the Arab country after the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorists group stormed and captured the capital Damascus.

MNA/6311104

News ID 225366

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News