Israel’s aggressions aim to destabilize Syria

In a statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah announced that Israel's attacks on Syria are aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country, as reported by the Lebanese news outlet Al Mayadeen.

Hezbollah emphasized that these Israeli attacks occur simultaneously with ongoing aggressions against Lebanon and military operations in Gaza, highlighting the necessity to oppose and confront such actions.

Additionally, Hezbollah warned that the continuation of Israeli attacks could lead to dangerous consequences, calling on the international community, particularly Arab and Islamic countries, to take a firm stand against these crimes.

The Lebanese Resistance Movement stated that Israel's continuous efforts to seize new territories in Syria amount to a constant occupation, which has been ongoing since 1967 in the Golan region.

