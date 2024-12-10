Israeli regime attacks Syria’s largest airbases

"Israel has delivered strikes on the largest airbases in Syria," the sources said, adding that airfield "infrastructure and dozens of helicopters and fighter jets have been destroyed."

According to TASS, strikes were also delivered to the special force headquarters in the city of Qamishli in Syria’s northeastern al-Hassakah governorate.

The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule over the Arab country after the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group stormed and captured the capital Damascus.

MP/PR