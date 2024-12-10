  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 10, 2024, 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's aggression against Syria

Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's aggression against Syria

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the assaults by Israeli occupation forces, which include the seizure of the buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights and the targeting of Syrian territory.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning Israeli aggression against Syria, noting that the Israeli regime aims to undermine Syria's prospects for achieving security, stability, and territorial integrity.

The Saudi Ministry emphasized that Israel's occupation of the buffer zone in the Syrian Golan constitutes a violation of international law, adding that the Tel Aviv regime continues to regularly breach international law by encroaching on Syrian territory.

The statement highlighted the necessity for the international community to denounce the Israeli violations and reaffirm respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, asserting that the Golan Heights is occupied Syrian Arab land.

The Israeli military has conducted a series of airstrikes across Syria, targeting approximately 100 sites after occupying Syria's Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights.

Meanwhile, the Arab League has condemned Israel’s "illegal actions" in Syria, where the occupying regime is exploiting the chaotic situation to expand its territorial claims.

AMK/6312818

News ID 225435

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News