Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's aggression against Syria

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning Israeli aggression against Syria, noting that the Israeli regime aims to undermine Syria's prospects for achieving security, stability, and territorial integrity.

The Saudi Ministry emphasized that Israel's occupation of the buffer zone in the Syrian Golan constitutes a violation of international law, adding that the Tel Aviv regime continues to regularly breach international law by encroaching on Syrian territory.

The statement highlighted the necessity for the international community to denounce the Israeli violations and reaffirm respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, asserting that the Golan Heights is occupied Syrian Arab land.

The Israeli military has conducted a series of airstrikes across Syria, targeting approximately 100 sites after occupying Syria's Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights.

Meanwhile, the Arab League has condemned Israel’s "illegal actions" in Syria, where the occupying regime is exploiting the chaotic situation to expand its territorial claims.

