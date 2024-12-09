Russia opposes NATO expansion to Southeast Asia: Diplomat

"We do not want to see the militarization of this region, nor [do we want] NATO expansion to this part of the planet," the senior Russian diplomat Andrey Rudenko said, TASS reported.

Russia’s cooperation with regional partners "corresponds to the realities of today," Rudenko noted.

"We believe that Asia deserves a constructive approach, peace, stability, and economic development in line with the goals of cooperation at the Shanghai [Cooperation Organization], ASEAN, and Eurasia’s three leading organizations which share common goals," he added.

SD/