  1. Politics
Dec 9, 2024, 1:13 PM

Russia opposes NATO expansion to Southeast Asia: Diplomat

Russia opposes NATO expansion to Southeast Asia: Diplomat

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – Russia opposes NATO expansion at the expense of Southeast Asian nations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said, addressing the 15th Asian conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"We do not want to see the militarization of this region, nor [do we want] NATO expansion to this part of the planet," the senior Russian diplomat Andrey Rudenko said, TASS reported.

Russia’s cooperation with regional partners "corresponds to the realities of today," Rudenko noted.

"We believe that Asia deserves a constructive approach, peace, stability, and economic development in line with the goals of cooperation at the Shanghai [Cooperation Organization], ASEAN, and Eurasia’s three leading organizations which share common goals," he added.

SD/

News ID 225402

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News