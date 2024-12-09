  1. Politics
Russia calls for UN Security Council meeting on Syria

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – Russia has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on developments in Syria, saying that the fall of the government of Bashar al-Assad raises "many questions."

Given the recent developments in Syria, Russia has called for an urgent meeting of the Security Council behind closed doors, a senior Russian official at the UN wrote in a message on Telegram on Sunday night local time.

Russia has requested that the meeting be held on Monday.

Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy permanent ambassador to the UN, reacted strongly to the fall of Damascus to armed groups.

"Everyone, not just us, has many questions about what happened and what is happening”, Polyansky said, adding that “We are closely monitoring the situation in New York."

Polyansky further said, "We will clarify these questions and review the situation at the UN in the coming days."

Russia is a key ally of Syria and deployed its troops to the Arab country on behalf of the government in Damascus back in 2015 to deal with Daesh and al-Qaeda-led groups. 

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the need to preserve Syria's territorial integrity, independence, and unity, stating that the future of Syria will be built by the Syrians.

