West pushing world toward global conflict

"Of special concern, naturally, is the situation in the European region, in particular, in Ukraine. Western countries are deliberately escalating tensions - it is they who bear responsibility for the tragedy we see today, and they only continue to aggravate the situation," Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"This irresponsible policy is driving the world to the brink of a global conflict," he stressed, TASS reported.

"We know the position of Belarus and its president [Alexander Lukashenko], which is to settle this crisis peacefully," he said.

"We have talked about this time and again and, naturally, while exchanging views today, we paid due attention to this issue."

