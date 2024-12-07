Leader’s aide meets Grand Mufti of Russia

Ayatollah Mohseni Qomi met with Sheikh Rawil Gaynetdin in Moscow, Russia, on Friday.

The meeting was attended by the Iranian ambassador to Moscow, the head of the Islamic Center of Moscow, and a cultural and religious delegation from both countries.

During the discussions, Ayatollah Qomi praised the Russian Council of Muftis, which represents the Muslim community in Russia and is led by Gaynetdin, for its Islamic and humanitarian stance regarding the Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

He stated that unwavering support for the oppressed people of Gaza and Lebanon reflects a commitment to the noble principles of Islam.

Ayatollah Qomi expressed gratitude for the Grand Mufti’s role in fostering unity and convergence among Islamic sects in Russia.

He highlighted that both the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian emphasize the importance of developing and deepening bilateral relations, noting that, thanks to the serious efforts of the Russian President, these relations are expanding daily across all fields.

For his part, Sheikh Gaynetdin requested that his greetings, along with those of all Muslims in Russia, be conveyed to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

He expressed confidence that Iran and Russia, under the wise leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei and President Vladimir Putin, will successfully overcome their adversaries.

