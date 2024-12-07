Russia, Iran condemn West actions against Tehran-IAEA coop.

"The sides strongly condemned the subversive activities of the US and European countries, which by their gross systemic violations of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and groundless attacks on Iran are causing significant damage to the constructive cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian side also expressed the hope that the agreements reached during IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi’s visit to Iran would be implemented despite the anti-Iranian resolution of the Board of Governors, initiated by the Western camp, which is not legally binding, the Foreign Ministry said, TASS reported.

There was an in-depth, substantive, and frank conversation on all aspects concerning the joint comprehensive plan of action and the prospects for international efforts to settle the issue around the Iranian nuclear program.

"It was agreed to go ahead with tight coordination and outlined joint steps along these lines," the Foreign Ministry added.

