France should adopt constructive approach to help intl. peace

Regarding claims made by the French President in an interview with a regional newspaper, Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Emmanuel Macron's remarks about Iran's missile capabilities or peaceful nuclear activities lack logical basis.

Baghaei emphasized that Iran's missile capabilities are designed within the framework of the defensive policies of the Islamic Republic, aiming at exercising the inherent right to legitimate self-defense against any aggression.

These capabilities are essential for safeguarding Iran’s national security and maintaining regional peace and stability, he added.

The Iranian diplomat also criticized the repetition of baseless concerns regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program, particularly from a country possessing a vast arsenal of weapons of mass destruction, describing such claims as hypocritical and unacceptable.

He pointed to Iran's goodwill over the past two decades in addressing alleged concerns about its peaceful nuclear activities, reminding the European parties of their destructive actions in this regard.

He stressed that France, as one of the three European members of the JCPOA, must be held accountable for its unfulfilled commitments and its unjustified confrontational behavior against Iran in the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Baghaei also highlighted France's failure to take serious action to counter the occupation and apartheid policies of the Israeli regime and stop the genocide of Palestinians.

Concluding his remarks, the senior Iranian diplomat advised French officials to adopt an independent and constructive approach that leverages France’s significant global standing to promote peace and stability.

Baghaei urged them to avoid biased positions that are contrary to international law and that merely endorse occupation, genocide, impunity, and racism.

