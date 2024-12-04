Iran, UNICEF ink cooperation document on refugees challenges

During the signing ceremony on Tuesday, Mehdi Javaheri, an advisor to the minister and head of international affairs at Iran’s Ministry of Interior, stated that the document addresses poverty alleviation and the challenges faced by refugees.

The partnership focuses on strategies in crisis management, social issues, and services to the refugees, he said.

The official went on to say that Tehran is determined to pursue the related programs in this regard.

Meanwhile, Monica Oldskaar Nielsen, UNICEF's deputy representative in Iran, expressed enthusiasm for the cooperation agreement signed between the two sides.

Earlier in August, the officer in charge of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Iran Inna Gladkova lauded the country for generously hosting refugees.

