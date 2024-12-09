Decision to grant asylum to Bashar al-Assad made by Putin

The Kremlin spokesman also mentioned that details regarding the location of Assad and his family have not been disclosed.

Peskov also said that Putin's official schedule does not include a meeting with Assad, APA reported.

He did not say when Putin last saw or contacted former Syrian President Bashar Assad.

"President Assad of Syria, with his family, has arrived in Moscow. Russia, based on humanitarian considerations, has granted them asylum," a source in the Kremlin reported, according to Russian media.

"Russia has always advocated for a political solution to the Syrian crisis. We believe that it is necessary to resume negotiations under the auspices of the UN," the source told the agency.

SD/