  1. Politics
Dec 9, 2024, 2:46 PM

Kremlin:

Decision to grant asylum to Bashar al-Assad made by Putin

Decision to grant asylum to Bashar al-Assad made by Putin

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – The decision to grant asylum to Bashar al-Assad and his family was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman also mentioned that details regarding the location of Assad and his family have not been disclosed.

Peskov also said that Putin's official schedule does not include a meeting with Assad, APA reported.

He did not say when Putin last saw or contacted former Syrian President Bashar Assad.

"President Assad of Syria, with his family, has arrived in Moscow. Russia, based on humanitarian considerations, has granted them asylum," a source in the Kremlin reported, according to Russian media.

The source added that Russia has always supported the pursuit of a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

"Russia has always advocated for a political solution to the Syrian crisis. We believe that it is necessary to resume negotiations under the auspices of the UN," the source told the agency.

SD/

News ID 225412

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News