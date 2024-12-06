Russia downs 33 Ukrainian drones over 4 regions

"Last night, attempts by the Kyiv regime to conduct terrorist attacks against facilities on Russian soil using fixed-wing UAVs were thwarted," the ministry specified.

"Air defense forces on duty shot down 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including 14 UAVs over the Voronezh Region, 11 over the Kursk Region, seven over the Belgorod Region and one over the Republic of Crimea," the ministry specified.

Also, two Ukrainian unmanned speedboats heading toward the Crimean Peninsula were wiped out by naval aviation crews of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the ministry added.

