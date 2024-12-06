  1. World
  2. Europe
Dec 6, 2024, 12:00 PM

Russia downs 33 Ukrainian drones over 4 regions

Russia downs 33 Ukrainian drones over 4 regions

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – Overnight, the Russian military downed 33 Ukrainian drones over four Russian regions, including in the skies over Crimea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Last night, attempts by the Kyiv regime to conduct terrorist attacks against facilities on Russian soil using fixed-wing UAVs were thwarted," the ministry specified.

"Air defense forces on duty shot down 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including 14 UAVs over the Voronezh Region, 11 over the Kursk Region, seven over the Belgorod Region and one over the Republic of Crimea," the ministry specified.

Also, two Ukrainian unmanned speedboats heading toward the Crimean Peninsula were wiped out by naval aviation crews of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the ministry added.

MNA/PR

News ID 225282

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News