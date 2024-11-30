US to not stop Russia from accomplishing special op. goals

"I have the impression that life hasn’t taught any lessons to decision-makers in the White House, and they use all the opportunities that remain even for ‘lame ducks’ to harm us and prevent us from accomplishing the goals of the special military operation. But they will not succeed," Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

The diplomat was responding to a request to comment on news reports that US President Joe Biden had asked Congress for an additional $24 billion in aid for Ukraine.

"First we need to study what really happened and how much and for what purposes was requested. All this causes indignation and rejection on our part," the diplomat said.

Politico earlier reported that US lawmakers on November 25 received a request from Biden to allocate $24 billion for Ukraine. According to the report, Washington wants to use $16 billion of that money to replenish the US stockpiles of weapons that were previously sent to Kiev. Another $8 billion would fund the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allows the US Department of Defense to conclude contracts with manufacturers, rather than drawing down equipment and weapons from inventories.

