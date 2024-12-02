  1. Culture
Leader attends 1st Fatemieh mourning session

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei attended the first night of the mourning ceremony of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) on Monday.

Ayatollah Khamenei observed Fatemiyeh ten days mourning ceremony and the martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra at Imam Khomeini's Husseiniyeh, where a number of officials and hundreds of different walks of life were attending.

Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) was the only child of the Islamic prophet Muhammad and Khadijah and was the wife of Imam Ali (AS) and mother of Imam Hassan and Imam Hossein (AS). She is the object of love and respect of Muslims, as she was the child closest to her father and supported him in his difficulties, was the supporter and loving caretaker of her own husband and children. 

Fatemeh is a vital character in the religion of Islam and is considered a role model for all Muslim women.

