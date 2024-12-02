  1. Politics
Dec 2, 2024, 9:36 AM

US to not send nuclear weapons to Ukraine

US to not send nuclear weapons to Ukraine

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) – White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the US will not send nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

Sullivan made the remarks on Sunday when questioned about a New York Times article last month that said some unidentified Western officials had suggested US President Joe Biden could give Ukraine the arms before he leaves office.

"That is not under consideration, no. What we are doing is surging various conventional capacities to Ukraine so that they can effectively defend themselves and take the fight to the Russians, not (giving them) nuclear capability," he told ABC.

Last week, Russia said the idea was "absolute insanity" and that preventing such a scenario was one of the reasons why Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

MP/PR

News ID 225136

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News