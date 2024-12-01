  1. Politics
Yahya Saree:

Yemen army attacks vital target in occupied Tel Aviv

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree reported a missile attack on a vital target in Jaffa district in the southern suburbs of Tel Aviv.

The Yemeni army spokesman General Yahya Saree announced a new missile operation by the Yemeni army against the Zionist regime.

Saree stated that the Yemen army attacked a vital target in the occupied Jaffa with a "Palestine 2" hypersonic missile. 

" We are intensifying our military operations with missiles and drones to help and support the combatants in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank," Saree said.

He noted that Yemeni army operations would only stop when the aggression against Gaza stops and its siege ends.

