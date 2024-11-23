Yemen attacks Israeli airbase with hypersonic missile

"During a military operation, we targeted the Nevatim Airbase of the Israeli enemy in the Negev region, located in the south of occupied Palestine," Saree said on Friday.

He added that the operation was carried out with the Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile and it successfully achieved its goal.

The Yemeni Armed Forces' operations will stop only when the invasion of the Gaza Strip is stopped, the blockade is lifted and the aggression on Lebanon is stopped, Saree emphasized.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

