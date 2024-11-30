No legal basis to suspend Israeli leaders arrest warrants

In a document posted on the ICC website, Karim Khan urged the Appeals Chamber of The Hague-based tribunal to turn down the Tel Aviv regime’s request, emphasizing it doesn’t meet the legal conditions required under ICC rules.

He noted that the decision Israel is challenging doesn’t involve “admissibility,” a key requirement for such appeals, but instead addresses procedural complaints about the investigation, PressTV reported.

Khan said the decision tells Israel that it cannot file a challenge to jurisdiction before the court has made a decision under Article 58 of the Rome Statute; but also holds that such a challenge could potentially be made once that condition is satisfied.

Last week, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

