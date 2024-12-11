US welcomes ex-Israeli min Gallant despite ICC arrest warrant

Gallant met with US President Joe Biden’s West Asia envoy, Brett McGurk, at the White House on Tuesday, posting information about the meeting on social media and attaching pictures of the duo’s shaking hands joyously, PressTV reported.

Gallant said the meeting was one of several that had been scheduled in Washington, D.C., including one with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think tank that was canceled after protesters demonstrated outside Gallant’s hotel in New York City last week.

Last month, the ICC issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gallant after charging them with committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, where the Israeli regime has been waging a war of genocide since last October that has featured using starvation as a method of warfare.

In its verdict, the court said there were “reasonable grounds” to believe that both Gallant and Netanyahu “intentionally and knowingly” deprived Palestinians in Gaza of basic needs like food and water, adding that their actions geared towards destroying the conditions of life in the coastal sliver constituted crimes against humanity.

