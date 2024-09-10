ICC prosecutor seeks urgent arrest warrants for Netanyahu

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor has urged the court's Pre-Trial Chamber to issue arrest warrants “with utmost urgency” for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as well as Hamas leaders, Anadolu Agency reported.

The arrest warrants are “necessary to ensure that they do not obstruct or endanger the investigation or court proceedings, prevent the continuing commission of the crimes alleged and/or the commission of other Rome Statute crimes,” Karim Khan wrote on Monday.

In May, Khan announced that the court was seeking arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant on charges of committing war crimes.

In his new submission, Khan withdrew the application for a warrant seeking the late Haniyeh.

MNA