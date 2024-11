General Kiumars Pour-Hashemi was martyred in an attack by the Takfiri mercenaries of the Zionist regime in Aleppo.

Pour-Hashemi was the commander of Iranian advisers in Aleppo.

The Iranian advisors, who are present in Syria at the official invitation of the Syrian government, have played an important role in helping the Syrians fight terrorism and help establish peace, stability, and lasting security in this country.

MNA/MNA channel