Iran warns of reactivating Takfiri-terrorist groups in Syria

In reaction to the developments in Syria over the past two days, Baghaei issued a warning about the reactivation of Takfiri-terrorist groups in Syria and urged decisive and coordinated measures to prevent the expansion of the scourge of terrorism in the region.

The Iranian diplomat strongly condemned all forms and manifestations of terrorism, describing the recent movements of terrorist groups in Syria as part of the sinister scheme orchestrated by the terrorist Zionist regime and the United States to destabilize the West Asia region.

He emphasized the necessity of vigilance and coordination among regional countries, particularly Syria’s neighbors, to neutralize this dangerous conspiracy.

Baghaei underlined that, based on existing agreements among the three guarantor states of the Astana Peace Process (Iran, Turkey, and Russia), the outskirts of Aleppo and Idlib are designated as de-escalation zones.

He stated that the attacks by terrorist groups on these areas constitute a blatant and gross violation of the Astana agreements and place the positive achievements of this process in serious jeopardy.

He also reminded the international community of its shared responsibility to prevent and combat the ominous phenomenon of terrorism.

Baghaei cautioned that any delay in countering terrorist movements in Syria would jeopardize all the gains made in the fight against terrorism in recent years, dragging the region into a new phase of insecurity and instability.

While honoring the name and memory of those who have sacrificed their lives over the past 14 years to defend the security and human dignity of the region’s people against Takfiri terrorism, Baghaei offered his condolences over the martyrdom of Iran’s esteemed senior military advisor, Brigadier General Kiumars (Hashem) Pourhashemi, in combat with terrorist groups in the outskirts of Aleppo. He reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s continued support for the Syrian government and people in their resolute confrontation with terrorist groups and efforts to restore security and stability to this Arab country.

MNA/MFA