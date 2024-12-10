Instrumental use of human right to jeopardize its credibility

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Bagha wrote, “On #HumanRightsDay the humanity takes pride in its landmark achievement on 10 December 1948 when UNGA adopted the Universal Declaration of #HumanRights (UDHR)."

"However, the instrumentalization of human rights discourses for political interests plus double standards and selective treatments continue to pose the most consequential threat to human rights by seriously jeopardizing the integrity of the human rights framework,” the spokesman added.

MA/6313643