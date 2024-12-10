  1. Politics
Dec 10, 2024, 5:36 PM

Iranian FM ministry spox:

Instrumental use of human right to jeopardize its credibility

Instrumental use of human right to jeopardize its credibility

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA)–Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says instrumental of human rights discourses for political interest plus double standards and selective treatment continue to pose the most consequential threat to human rights.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Bagha wrote, “On #HumanRightsDay the humanity takes pride in its landmark achievement on 10 December 1948 when UNGA adopted the Universal Declaration of #HumanRights (UDHR)."

"However, the instrumentalization of human rights discourses for political interests plus double standards and selective treatments continue to pose the most consequential threat to human rights by seriously jeopardizing the integrity of the human rights framework,” the spokesman added.

MA/6313643

News ID 225459
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News