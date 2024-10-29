  1. Politics
Oct 29, 2024, 7:25 PM

S Africa submits its genocide case against Israel to Hague

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – The South African legal team delivered a nearly 5,000-page document to the United Nations’ top court on Monday, the latest step in a case the country brought accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza

The document, which the International Court of Justice will not make public until a later stage in the proceedings, puts forth the “main case” that Israel has a “special intent to commit genocide,” according to a statement from South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Monday a court official at the ICJ confirmed that they had received the document, the AP reported.

The filing takes place as the Israeli military has called on Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza, where it has been waging a large offensive for more than three weeks. The U.N. said earlier this month at least 400,000 people are still in northern Gaza and hunger is rampant as the amount of humanitarian aid reaching the north has plummeted over the past month.

