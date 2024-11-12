Erdogan calls for global trade embargo against Israeli regime

Speaking at the second emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was held in Riyadh on Monday at the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Erdogan stressed the need for an immediate solution for to delivering aid to Gaza.

Israel seeks to eliminate the two-state solution and blocks the return of Palestinians to their homeland, Erdogan said.

The Turkish president highlighted the need for stronger action against the Tel Aviv regime.

Since October 7, 2023, many countries have recognized the independent state of Palestine, and we must encourage others to do the same, Erdogan stated, calling for a unified stance on Palestine to bring some relief to the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

Erdogan also emphasized Turkiye’s desire for an end to the war, noting that it has so far dispatched over 84 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Mikati: Israel violating all int'l norms

Addressing the same meeting, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati underscored the need for continuous humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

The Israeli regime has violated all international norms, Mikati said, describing the current situation in Lebanon as a crisis that threatens its civilization and future.

MNA/IRN