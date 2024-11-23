26 terrorists killed, 50 detained in southeastern Iran

General Ahmad Shafaei stated that the IRGC Ground Force Quds Base performed clearance operations as required during the Security Martyrs operational drill.
TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Security Martyrs drill of the IRGC Ground Force Quds Base Brigadier announced that 26 members of terrorist groups in Sistan and Baluchistan Province were killed and 50 others were arrested.
General Ahmad Shafaei stated that the IRGC Ground Force Quds Base performed clearance operations as required during the Security Martyrs operational drill.
He pointed out that the main goal of this drill is to strengthen security.
SD/MNA Channel
