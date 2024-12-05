Gaza turned into 'testing ground' for US, Israeli weapons

Yemen's Ansarullah Leader delivered a televised speech on Thursday where he also said that the Occupation entity, namely Israeli regime, prevents call to prayers in occupied Palestine, destroys mosques, burns copies of Quran.

"Israeli regime expresses hostility to Muslims with support of America," he said, adding that "Zionists are the most hostile towards Muslims, enemy number one of Islamic world."

"US doesn't care about tragedy of Palestinians, which goes beyond all covenants, norms, laws and ethics," Al Houthi also said.

"All Muslims have duty to support the oppressed in Gaza, elsewhere" the Yemeni leader further said, adding that "Zionists consider Arabs, Muslims to be mere animals not humans as shown by their statements, actions."

"What Israel is doings to Gazans is not limited to them, will target all peoples," he further said.

"Most Muslim nations have failed to help the fight against Israeli aggressions," he continued, highlighting that "Some non-Muslim governments in Latin America have stronger positions against Israeli enemy than many Muslims."

The Yemeni leader also said that they continue mobilization amid Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Al-Houthi further hailed the Yemeni nation for showing strong support for Palestine.

"Strategy of America and Israel is to drown Muslim nations in internal conflicts and crises" Al Houthi added.

MNA