Yemen’s leader hails Lebanon's victory over US-backed Israel

“Lebanon’s victory at this critical and sensitive stage in confronting the Israeli enemy was a gift from the Almighty God, and came following an unprecedented level of [Israeli] aggression against the nation and Hezbollah,” al-Houthi said on Thursday.

“The bloody military campaign against Lebanon and Hezbollah was heavily supported by the US. Washington shares the Tel Aviv regime’s disappointment, and is definitely complicit in the Zionist entity’s aggression and crimes,” he added.

He said Israeli officials had spoken of delivering painful and severe blows on Hezbollah, and even complete defeat of the Lebanese resistance group.

However, Hezbollah’s large-scale missile and drone attacks on Israeli positions, reaching as far as Tel Aviv within the occupied territories, well exhibited its military capabilities and prowess, Houthi said.

The Ansarullah leader emphasized that the victory of Hezbollah in standing up to the Zionist aggression once again showed that Israel could be defeated.

“The Lebanese victory was the fruit of patience, practical efforts, and preparation, leading to divine support,” he said, stressing that Hezbollah’s steadfastness stems from its readiness on both spiritual and material levels, enabling resilience and triumph.

The Ansarullah leader further noted that the US seeks to downplay Hezbollah's victory using diverse strategies to contain its political impact.

Houthi stated that the responsibility of the Muslim world to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip has become even greater following Lebanon’s victory.

The Ansarullah chief also said a concerted effort across the Axis of Resistance is essential to aid the Palestinian people.

Building upon Lebanon's achievements, escalations are crucial, especially from Iraq and Yemen, he said.

Houthi welcomed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, stating that the rulings should have been issued at the onset of the Gaza carnage.

He emphasized that the Yemeni armed forces are determined to keep up their anti-Israeli retaliatory operations until the Gaza genocide stops.

“The US continues to exert economic pressure, even through the UN and other organizations, on us in the hope that we would change our stance. All these bids are in vain as they will not succeed in changing our position,” the Ansarullah leader said.

“Israelis claim they want to isolate Gaza, but we are telling them: We will not allow such a thing to ever happen.”

Houthi stressed that Yemeni forces are present and steadfast in all fields.

He finally called upon all walks of Yemeni society to take to the streets across the country on Friday and participate in massive rallies in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

