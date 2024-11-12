Libya interested in joining BRICS

The Libyan side is interested in joining BRICS, the corresponding possibility is being studied in the country's government circles, Acting Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Libyan Government of National Unity Taher al-Bawr said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the First Russia-Africa Ministerial Conference.

"We are interested in joining, but joining is a guarantee of the value, the benefit that Libya can receive from joining the association. In fact, we are currently studying the possibility of joining BRICS in government circles. This requires a deep study and assessment of the benefits Libya will receive from joining BRICS," he said.

"Unfortunately, we were not even invited to the last BRICS summit, although we wanted to attend at least to learn more about the opportunities offered by this association," Taher al-Bawr added.

MP/