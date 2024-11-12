BRICS International Competence Centre opens in Russia

The project is being implemented with the support of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI). The institution is expected to become part of the global initiative to create a network of BRICS educational centres.



The key task of the centre will be to develop and launch an international system of educational tourism in the BRICS countries, which will include career guidance, educational work, youth policy and training programmes in the field of economics, science, education and public administration. It is noted that educational tourism can become one of the instruments of soft power.



On the occasion of the centre's opening, a round table on "Strategy of the International Centre of Competences" was held, which was attended by representatives of educational institutions, such as MGIMO University, as well as authorities, including the State Duma and the Moscow City Government. They discussed the prospects for BRICS educational cooperation.



In an exclusive commentary to TV BRICS, Olga Zakharova, Director of the Urban Economy division of ASI, said that the first participants in the International Competence Centre projects will be the agency's partner universities, which will have the opportunity to expand their international ties.



"Russia has something to be proud of and something to show. We have a large number of successful projects involving both teachers and educational institutions. I would like their methodology and experience to be replicated in the BRICS countries," said the representative of the organisation.



In turn, Gunay Abilova, Director of the BRICS+ International School, emphasised the role of education and youth policy in ensuring the competitiveness of the BRICS countries.



"For further development to take place, we need to work with young people, make new steps in improving the educational process, integrate national educational systems to train new level personnel," Gunay Abilova said.



She added that Russia's active participation in the development of educational tourism gives the country an opportunity to strengthen its position in the world arena.



It is noted that the implementation of the BRICS International Competence Centre project was launched after Russian President Vladimir Putin stated the need to create such organisations within the group's countries and promote Russian educational and cultural programmes in the world.



Source: TV BRICS