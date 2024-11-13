  1. Politics
Nov 13, 2024, 2:09 PM

Iran parl. approves legal assistance treaty with Pakistan

TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (MNA) – Iranian lawmakers have passed a single urgency bill on mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters between Iran and Pakistan.

In an open session of the parliament on Wednesday, the report of the Judicial and Legal Commission on the bill was put on the agenda and passed by the representatives.

The bill includes one introduction and 16 articles as described in the attachment.

An MLAT is an agreement between two or more countries for the purpose of gathering and exchanging information in an effort to enforce public or criminal laws. It is also used to formally interrogate a suspect in a criminal case when the suspect resides in a foreign country.

