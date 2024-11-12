Pakistan calls on UN to revoke Israel's membership

Speaking at the Islamic Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia, Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Israeli regime's atrocities in Gaza.

He noted that despite the International Court's ruling against the Israeli regime's war crimes, it continues to violate international laws and values. He stated that the regime, by ignoring all moral and human boundaries, has killed thousands of innocent people and displaced millions, Iran Press reported.

Expressing strong condemnation and deep concern over the Israeli regime's military aggression against Iran's territorial sovereignty, he asserted that Israel's persistent inhumane actions and blatant disregard for international calls to halt these illegal activities necessitate the revocation of its United Nations membership.

Pakistan's Prime Minister highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, describing it as beyond any imaginable scale. He called for an immediate arms embargo against Israel and urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for its ongoing war crimes through international courts.

Shehbaz Sharif said, "While the Israeli regime uses the ban on importing humanitarian aid into war-torn areas as a tool to pressure the people of Gaza, we (Islamic countries) must find a way to deliver medical and food aid to Gaza."

