Iraqi Resistance conducts drone attack on occupied lands

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq issued a statement announcing drone attacks on a military target of the Zionist regime in northern occupied Palestine.

The Resistance group announced that it targeted a military target in the north of the occupied territories using drones for the second time.

The group stated that in five operations, it targeted a military target of the Zionist regime in the south of occupied Palestine twice with a drone attack.

These statements said that in line with the resistance against the Israeli occupiers, helping the people of Palestine and Lebanon, and responding to the crimes of the Zionist regime against women, children, and the elderly, the combatants of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq attacked a military target in the south of the occupied territories for the second time.

The Iraqi Resistance has vowed to continue its operations against Israeli targets with increasing intensity.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been conducting numerous such operations against sensitive targets lying across the occupied territories since October 7 last year, when the Israeli regime began waging a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

