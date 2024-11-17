  1. World
  2. Middle East
Nov 17, 2024, 9:16 AM

Iraqi Resistance conducts drone attack on occupied lands

Iraqi Resistance conducts drone attack on occupied lands

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – The Islamic Resistance of Iraq reported a new drone attack on the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq issued a statement announcing drone attacks on a military target of the Zionist regime in northern occupied Palestine.

The Resistance group announced that it targeted a military target in the north of the occupied territories using drones for the second time.

The group stated that in five operations, it targeted a military target of the Zionist regime in the south of occupied Palestine twice with a drone attack.

These statements said that in line with the resistance against the Israeli occupiers, helping the people of Palestine and Lebanon, and responding to the crimes of the Zionist regime against women, children, and the elderly, the combatants of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq attacked a military target in the south of the occupied territories for the second time.

The Iraqi Resistance has vowed to continue its operations against Israeli targets with increasing intensity.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been conducting numerous such operations against sensitive targets lying across the occupied territories since October 7 last year, when the Israeli regime began waging a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

SD/6289889

News ID 224527

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News