Iran starts 2024 Cerebral Palsy World Cup on high

Iran is drawn in Group D along with Ireland, Venezuela, and Germany.

The 2024 IFCPF World Cup continues IFCPF's commitment to promoting CP Football, a sport recognized by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and featured in the Paralympic Games since 1984.

Reigning Men’s World Cup champions, Ukraine, defend their title in Group A, facing Argentina, host country Spain, and the yet-to-be-announced 'Team 16.'

The Women’s tournament features teams from the U.S., Denmark, Australia, Ireland, and Japan in what promises to be an intense competition.

The top two teams in each four-team group will advance to the Knockout Round, leading to the World Cup Final on Friday, Nov. 22.

Men’s World Cup Groups:

Group A: Ukraine, Argentina, Spain, TBD

Group B: Brazil, England, Canada, Japan

Group C: United States of America, Netherlands, Australia, Thailand

Group D: Iran, Ireland, Venezuela, Germany

AMK/TT