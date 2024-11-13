  1. Politics
Nov 13, 2024, 9:34 AM

German president approves date for snap parl. election

TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (MNA) – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has approved February 23, 2025 as the date for snap parliamentary election in case Bundestag lawmakers vote no-confidence to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government.

"Based on a current assessment," Steinmeier "considered February 23 as a realistic date for new elections," a presidential spokeswoman told journalists, TASS reported.

Prior to this, Steinmeier met with the leaders of the leaders of ruling parliamentary groups, Rolf Mutzenich of the Social Democratic Party, Britta Hasselmann and Katharina Droege of the Green Party, and Friedrich Merz, the leader of the faction of the opposition bloc of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU).

