  1. World
  2. Europe
Nov 7, 2024, 1:03 PM

German coalition collapses after Scholz fires key minister

German coalition collapses after Scholz fires key minister

TEHRAN, Nov. 07 (MNA) – Germany's governing coalition has collapsed after Chancellor Olaf Scholz fired a key minister and said he would call a vote of confidence in his government early next year.

The chancellor said he had no trust in Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who heads the pro-business Free Democrats and has been part of the coalition along with Scholz's Social Democrats and the Greens, the BBC reported.

The move means Scholz's government no longer has a majority in parliament. The confidence vote could lead to early elections by March.

The so-called "traffic-light" coalition has governed Germany since 2021, but internal tensions were bubbling for weeks before exploding into the open on Wednesday night, according to the report. 

MNA

News ID 224127
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News