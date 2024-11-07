German coalition collapses after Scholz fires key minister

The chancellor said he had no trust in Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who heads the pro-business Free Democrats and has been part of the coalition along with Scholz's Social Democrats and the Greens, the BBC reported.

The move means Scholz's government no longer has a majority in parliament. The confidence vote could lead to early elections by March.

The so-called "traffic-light" coalition has governed Germany since 2021, but internal tensions were bubbling for weeks before exploding into the open on Wednesday night, according to the report.

MNA