Minister calls for expanding Iran-Turkey transport coop.

During Turkey’s National Day celebration in the capital Tehran on Tuesday night, Farzaneh Sadegh stressed the critical role of both countries in regional trade and energy transit, noting their strategic positions as bridges between Asia and Europe and that this collaboration strengthens peace, stability, and security across the region.

As chair of the Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, she added that historical, religious, cultural commonalities and geographic proximity are among the factors that brought the two great nations of Iran and Turkey closer together, and over the centuries, the common border between the two nations transformed into a border of friendship, brotherhood, peace, and stability.

The Iranian minister added that deepening relations between Iran and Turkey is crucial, especially amid current complex global and regional dynamics, noting that both countries are key players with a historically influential role in regional developments.

Turkey remains a cornerstone of Iran’s neighborliness policies, Sadegh stated, adding that Iran seeks to enhance ties in political, economic, cultural, scientific, and security arenas. She also noted that recent meetings between top officials from both countries signal a strong political relationship and mutual interest in expanding collaboration.

According to the minister, 2025 is designated as the cultural year between Iran and Turkey in order to fortify diplomatic and social bonds, with new cultural initiatives.

The minister also condemned the recent terrorist attack at Ankara’s state-run Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS), which resulted in casualties, offering her condolences and prayers for the victims and wishing swift recovery for the injured. Sadegh further expressed solidarity with victims of state terrorism in Gaza and Lebanon, criticizing the Zionist regime’s ongoing crimes in these regions and the West’s military support for such operations.

Sadegh was attending the ceremony Turkey’s National Day at the invitation of Turkish Ambassador Hicabi Kirlangic, where she extended congratulations to the Turkish government and people on the anniversary.

