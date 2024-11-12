  1. Iran
Iran police seize 601K liters of smuggled fuel in S Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – Police forces of Hormozgan province, south of Iran, have confiscated 601,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

The commander of the border guards in Hormozgan province, General Bahador Esmaili, announced on Tuesday that the Hormozgan border guards seized 601,000 liters of diesel from a vessel in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Fourteen fuel smugglers have been arrested in the operation and handed to judiciary officials, he noted.

The operations were carried out in the implementation of a plan to monitor borders and prevent the withdrawal of national funds and any smuggling, he underlined.

