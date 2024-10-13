  1. Iran
IRGC seizes 3 smuggling vessels in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – The chairman of the Justice administration of Hormozgan province in south Iran said that with the coordination of the judicial authorities, three vessels carrying smuggled fuel were seized in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Crops (IRGC) Navy is in charge of the security of Iran's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

The chairman of Hormozgan Province's Justice Adminstration Mojtaba Ghahramani said that, "In coordination with the head of the Parsian city jurisdiction, the 412 Zulfaqar marines of the 4th District of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy after identifying 3 vessels that were trying to smuggle fuel through Teban wharf, they took action and seized them."

Referring to the arrest of 6 people in the connection, he pointed out that more than 500,000 liters of smuggled fuel were discovered and confiscated after inspecting these vessels.


