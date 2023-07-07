IRGC Navy seizes tanker carrying 900 tons of smuggled fuel

The naval forces of the IRGC confiscated the vessel with 900 tons of smuggled fuel and also arrested all 12 crew members onboard.

No further details about the identity of the vessel and the nationality of its crew members have been announced.

Stressing that the seizure of vessels carrying smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf is conducted with a judicial order, the report said the IRGC’s Navy confiscated more than 50 million liters of smuggled fuel, mainly diesel, in various missions last year.

The IRGC's Navy has over the past years foiled several attacks on both Iranian and foreign tankers in the strategic Persian Gulf region and other high seas.