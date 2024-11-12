  1. Politics


Beijing ready to boost security coordination with Russia

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – Beijing is ready to boost coordination with Russia on issues related to security and development, the Chinese Foreign Minister said during strategic security consultations with the Russian Security Council Secretary.

"This year marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. President Xi Jinping of China and President Vladimir Putin of Russia have met three times this year, reaching a number of strategic agreements," Wang Yi pointed out, according to TASS.

According to him, the mechanism of strategic security consultations between China and Russia is an important communication platform that serves the diplomatic efforts of the two countries’ leaders.

"Guided by the consensus reached by the two heads of state, we are ready to work with Comrade Shoigu and other Russian colleagues in order to boost our coordination on strategic and general issues related to both parties’ security and development issues, constantly increasing the level of mutual strategic trust between the parties and continuously enhancing strategic cooperation between the two countries," the top Chinese diplomat noted.

